New-look Vitality Roses take dramatic 55-54 win in first Test with New Zealand in Christchurch

A fresh-faced England side featuring four debutants held on for a dramatic 55-54 win in the opening game of the Taini Jamison Trophy in Christchurch.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

With 56 caps amongst the squad, the Vitality Roses were unfazed by the world number two side and produced a brilliant second quarter before resisting some late pressure to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This is the Vitality Roses' third successive win in New Zealand since their last series win in 2021.

Shooter Sasha Glasgow scored 38 from 41 attempts on her England debut and was awarded Player of the Match for a stellar display under the post.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Elle McDonald got the game under way with the first centre pass and it was co-captain Sophie Drakeford-Lewis who put up the Roses' first goal.

She followed this up a few minutes later with another tip off the centre pass, finding her team-mate as England reduced the hosts' advantage to two through good patient play. Just before the buzzer, Glasgow took aim from range and slotted in her fifth goal of the quarter to take the score to 13-12 in favour of the Silver Ferns.

Vicki Oyesola shot out from the back of the court to make a superb tip on the sideline as the Roses went searching for the leveller.

New Zealand responded and capitalised on a couple of misplaced passes to re-establish their four-goal lead. But the Vitality Roses kept their composure and stayed in touch.

A miscommunication between Maddy Gordon and Wilson under the post gifted England a key turnover which saw them re-take the lead for the first time since the opening couple of minutes.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In the ascendancy, England continued to put the pressure on the home side and by the end of the second quarter they had taken the quarter 17-10 and had moved six goals ahead on the scoreboard.

Karin Burger got the home crowd on their feet as the third quarter came to a close making a flying intercept across the transverse line. The Silver Ferns began to cut back the Roses' advantage and took the score to 37-43 before the final break.

Into the final 15 minutes and the hosts started quickly, putting England straight on their centre pass within seconds, and within three points of the lead.

New Zealand continued to press but some wayward passes were punished by England. The Silver Ferns fought but England held onto the ball for the final 30 seconds to take a dramatic 55-54 win.

The second Test between the Vitality Roses and the New Zealand Silver Ferns takes place on Wednesday 27 September at 7am, live on Sky Sports Main Event, Mix and YouTube. You can re-watch the first match here.