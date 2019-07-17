Watch Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Watch the final match on day six day of the Vitality Netball World Cup as South Africa take on the Uganda She Cranes at the M&S Bank Arena.

Earlier on, Tracey Neville's England Vitality Roses put their best foot forward to book a place in the semi-finals with a 72-46 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Neville used the match to mix things up personnel wise and managed the workload of her players. Next, they will face South Africa on Thursday evening at 8pm.

After, Jamaica were too much for Scotland to handle and the Sunshine Girls ran-out 67-36 winners.

Wednesday commenced with two matches from Group E, where sides are battling it out for 13th to 16th positions in the final rankings.

Fiji beat Sri Lanka 59-44 whilst Samoa prevailed over Singapore 63-49 on the super court at the M&S Bank Arena.

