Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Loughborough Lightning leaning into pressure of title defence

On the eve of the Vitality Netball Superleague 'Season Opener' weekend, Natalie Panagarry discusses how Loughborough Lighting will lean into the pressure of being the defending champions.

The 2022 season marks Panagarry's sixth with Loughborough Lightning, but it will be her first leading a side that are aiming to defend their title.

After suffering Grand Final heartbreak in 2008, 2017 and 2018 - with all three finals being lost by just four goals - Lightning banished their demons in June 2021 and beat Team Bath Netball by 17 goals.

"We wanted to do it for the club, we've never done it before," Beth Cobden said at the time. "For the girls who have been here for years and the coaches, we've made history for Loughborough."

With the Superleague trophy now having Lightning's name on it, they're in a position that Panagarry is relishing.

"I'm excited to be the champions and for us to have that target on our backs," she said to Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes. "For me, that's what I want. It's a privilege to get in that position.

"We've worked so hard to be in this position now, falling short for all of those seasons and years before. We've wanted to make sure that we are the ones with the trophy and other people are trying to take it off us.

I'm excited to see how we handle that intensity and pressure, and what we can do. We've got new and young players coming through, but we've also got those familiar faces. Nat Panagarry (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

"We have a certain style so it's making sure that we can put the performances out there, get a good start which is what we did last season. That's what I'm looking forward to."

The familiar faces Panagarry refers to include one of England's best mid-courters Beth Cobden, dual basketball and netball international Ella Clark and Lightning stalwart Hannah Joseph.

In defence, following the retirement of Sam May, the franchise have boosted their resources by acquiring England international Fran Williams and South Africa international Zanele Vimbela.

Alice Harvey will continue to develop her knowledge and England U21 Ella Bowen adds to a great group of defenders.

Lightning will try and defend their title without Sara Francis-Bayman at the helm (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

As a collective unit, Lightning will be without the title-winning head coach Sara Francis-Bayman due to her decision to take an 18-month leave of absence.

Francis-Bayman is heading to Australia to spend an extended stay with her wife Stacey, who competes for West Coast Fever in Suncorp Super Netball.

She will remain as their technical director however Victoria Burgess has stepped up into the vacated director of netball role.

"Losing Sara is a massive hit for us as players," Panagarry said openly. "But, I think the team has adapted really well.

"We're really excited to have Vic. She's been around for the last few years, so it feels familiar and we've still got Olivia Murphy as well.

"The players have really stepped up. It's how you adapt, how you show your resilience and move forwards. It's been great to get the girls back from the Quad Series - Betty [Beth Cobden] has been great for us."

2022 Season Opener Weekend - All matches also streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel Saturday Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse 12pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens 1.45pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons 3.30pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks 5.15pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars 7pm Live on Sky Sports Mix Sunday Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning 11am Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens 12:45pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball 2.30pm Live on Sky Sports Arena Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks 4.15pm Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm Live on Sky Sports Arena

One of the privileges of being the title holders is that Lightning will be first on court at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena for the 'Season Opener' weekend.

All 11 Superleague teams will take to court over the two days, with 10 matches taking place live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Loughborough Lightning start the season with a two-match weekend (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

For Lightning, it starts with a meeting against Sam Bird's dynamic London Pulse outfit on Saturday and then on Sunday morning, Leeds Rhinos Netball will stand in front of them.

"This weekend will be a huge test for us, but I'm excited to see what we can do and start strong," Panagarry noted.

"For the players, it's the intensity of the weekend that makes it special. You want to be in that [large] arena with crowds and it's nerve-wracking.

"I know that the minute I run out, see the fans and my friends and family and I hear that noise, that's what we train for. It's the reason we get up every day, to show netball for what it is, and to put out the best performances possible."

It's a brutal weekend, two games is hard and there will need to be a lot of rest and recovery in between but this is why we train and work so hard. I'm hoping for some really intense and phenomenal netball. Nat Panagarry

Pulse are one of the teams Panagarry believes others will need to be cautious of this season.

"When you look at the young players coming through [with them], they're talented, feisty and they play without fear. They're the [types of] teams that you've got to look out for. It's really exciting to see what they're going to do.

"Also, Celtic Dragons. They've got lots of young players who have gone there who are just excited to play netball and get on court.

"You can't underestimate anyone. There are so many teams that could get in the top four or five this year. It will be a battle just to get in the top four and then we'll see what happens from there."

The 2021 season was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Throughout the season, every Vitality Netball Superleague team will reopen the doors to their home courts and welcome fans back.

After a season behind closed doors, Panagarry and her teammates are thrilled to be able to run out in front of fans in Birmingham and then back home at the Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough.

"I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans, hear the noise and chants and see the flags. It really pushes you on as a team, no matter what is happening you have their support, and when you're up or down they have your back.

"It was eerie being in an empty arena, it was quiet. I thought that the Superleague did an amazing job looking to create the atmosphere and you saw all of the benches looking to do the same, they all did a phenomenal job. But nothing compares, we need the fans, they make the sport.

"It's amazing for all sports to have fans back and for netball in particular," Panagarry continued.

"It's an incredible year coming up, we've got really exciting things arriving with the Commonwealth Games and a World Cup the year after, for netball there's lots of momentum.

"For us as players, we need to put on a show again, perform and make them good contests. We also need the fans to come and support us, see the product that we have and the way that the game is played.

"Any sportsperson will tell you; fans make the sport. We want this season to be even better and even louder."

The Vitality Netball Superleague starts on Saturday with the 10-match 'Season Opener' weekend. Watch coverage live from 11.30am on Sky Sports Arena and Mix, plus streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.