News
Live Blog
NFC PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
And, what about the NFC?...
AFC PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
We've seen Jeff's predictions for Week 14 in the NFL already, and looked at the current playoff picture.... so, how about we gets some predictions for the playoffs? Here a look at how he and Bucky Brooks see it lining up in the AFC.
THE PLAYOFF RUN-IN
Confused over what all the possible playoff scenarios are, and what is still up for grabs with five weeks remaining of the regular season, we guide you through who is in contention for those all important postseason places...
Click here for article in full.
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
WEEK 14 PREDICTIONS
We've seen tonight's NFL fixtures, so time for some predictions! We're at the point in the season where the true contenders emerge, while the pretenders fall away. It appears the same can be said about our NFL predictions battle for the 2018 season, as Jeff Reinebold has stretched out into a five-game lead over Neil Reynolds as they make their Week 14 picks...
Check out their picks here.
TEAM NEWS
Joe Flacco has officially been added to the list of Ravens inactives as he continues to be sidelined by a hip injury. Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback against the Chiefs, with Robert Griffin III acting as lead back-up.
The game comes too soon for Chiefs safety Eric Berry, although he has been back in practice for two weeks and looks good to return in a big AFC West showdown against the Chargers on Thursday. Kansas City are also without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who - like Berry - has a foot problem.
LATE GAMES
EARLY FIXTURES
EVENING, ALL!
Here we go again with another gripping NFL Sunday in store!
Our triple-header starts with the No 1 NFL defense in the Baltimore Ravens traveling to Kansas City to take on the No 1 offense (kick-off, 6pm)... Then there’s a massive NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys (ko, 9.25pm), before the NFL-best Los Angeles Rams go into Chicago to take on the Bears (ko, 1.20am).
We're live now on Sky Sports Action!
NFL SUNDAY LIVE - WEEK 14Ravens @ Chiefs - LIVE, Sky Sports ActionEagles @ Cowboys - 9.25pm, SS ActionRams @ Bears - 1.10am, SS Action
Watch live on Sky Sports ActionNFL RedZone on Sky Sports MixFollow us @SkySportsNFL
Chiefs concerns down the stretch'NFC East division on the line'
2018 NFL season: The playoff run-inPick YOUR AFC Playoff PicturePick YOUR NFC Playoff Picture
Week 14 predictions: Reynolds v ReineboldPODCAST: Inside the Huddle
Play the NFL ChallengeAdam Rank's Week 14 picks
©2018 Sky UK