STEELERS 14-3 RAVENS
Touchdown Brown! After Conner tacks on another 12 yards on the ground, the Steelers cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a Roethlisberger pass to Antonio Brown. He's simply lined up to the right, slips his defender, and walks into the end zone.
FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION
Ice cold from Roethlisberger to Smith-Schuster. Lined up in the slot, JuJu jab-steps his way inside and Ben hits him in the chest on fourth-and-one at Baltimore's 40.
RAVENS PUNT
The Lamar Jackson experiment isn't working today. Lacking momentum as Jackson spells Flacco on second down, the Ravens can't move the ball and are forced to punt it away.
CONNER 7-YARD TD
Here's the James Conner touchdown that put the Steelers ahead 7-3...
STEELERS 7-3 RAVENS
Touchdown Conner! He can't stop finding the end zone. It's a very well-designed play by the Steelers as Conner starts in the backfield, runs across the formation and picks up a dump off from Roethlisberger. He takes it seven yards to the house and the Steelers take the lead.
STEELERS ON THE MOVE
A solid Ryan Switzer return, an Antonio Brown catch, and a JuJu Smith-Schuster gain, and just like that the Steelers are approaching the red zone.
COLEMAN'S 39-YARD TD
From around the NFL... Atlanta haven't won on the road this season but they are ahead in Washington thanks to this Tevin Coleman score...
BIG BEN'S PUNT
Here's today's wildest play so far... Ben Roethlisberger's punt. Did you know he was a lefty?
STEELERS 0-3 RAVENS
Field goal Tucker! They moved the ball with ease, but Baltimore can't punch it in and they have to settle for three. Flacco fires incomplete on first down, Alex Collins is stopped on second, and Flacco misses again on third. Justin Tucker kicks the three points.
GREAT GRAB
Flacco fires the ball down the middle of the field and receiver Chris Moore comes down with a great grab for 30 yards. The Ravens are down into the red zone.
PUNT... BY BIG BEN?
With a fourth-and-six just past midfield, Pittsburgh line up to go for it... But it's a punt! More surprisingly, it's a punt off the left boot of Roethlisberger. Safety Eric Weddle returns the ball for 18 yards!
CONNER BREAKS FREE
It's a great gain for Conner as he rumbles to his right and sprints down the sideline for 25 yards. The Steelers cross midfield.
RAVENS DRIVE STALLS
A 20-yard pass from Flacco to Mark Andrews helps move the chains for Baltimore, but the Steelers hold on after Lamar Jackson loses a few yards on a fumble and force the punt.
WE ARE OFF
The Steelers defer and Joe Flacco and the Ravens take the field from their own 25-yard line. Tune into Sky Sports Action (407) now!
CONNER V BELL
Do the Steelers miss Le'Veon Bell? James Conner is having a fantastic season.
STEELERS RESULTS
RAVENS RESULTS
STEELERS TRENDING UPWARDS
Now, to our opening game just moments away.
After a slow start, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trending upwards ahead of their rematch with the rival Baltimore Ravens.
RAMS AND SAINTS OFFENSIVE COMPARISON
CAN ANYONE STOP THE RAMS?
The 8-0 Los Angeles Rams are set for their biggest test against the New Orleans Saints tonight as they bid to go the entire season unbeaten.
Click here to read our feature on Sean McVay's undefeated side.
SAINTS SCHEDULE
After a shock Week One loss, the Saints have been on fire. Take a look at their schedule so far...
RAMS SCHEDULE
Looking ahead to our 9.25pm game, here's how the Los Angeles Rams have fared so far...
One more for tonight's late game. Michael Jordan brings us a perfect preview...
RODGERS AND BRADY
BATTLE OF THE GOATS
It won't be too long before tonight's prime time game: the New England Patriots versus the Green Bay Packers.
Former NFL coach Rob Ryan previews the heavyweight clash between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
BEST OF RODGERS
And here's Aaron Rodgers' profile of best bits...
BEST OF BRADY
Just how successful has Tom Brady been over the course of his career? We picked out some of his top accomplishments...
BELL STILL A NO SHOW
Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
What does that mean for the star running back? Read more here.
JACKSON OUT THE DOOR
More big news this week: The Cleveland Browns sacked head coach Hue Jackson after a 3-36-1 record and made defensive coordinator Gregg Williams interim head coach.
Click here to read more, including the coinciding release of offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
NFC STANDINGS
AFC STANDINGS
LATE GAMES
EARLY GAMES
WE ARE LIVE!
Join us now on Sky Sports Action (407) where Neil Reynolds is joined by Shaun Gayle and Rob Ryan.
Follow along here for updates and highlights!
FOUR LONDON GAMES IN 2019
After the success of this year's three games, the NFL has confirmed four regular season games will be played in London next season - two at Wembley and two at Tottenham's new stadium.
Click here to read more.
TRADE DEADLINE DAY DEALS
We saw a flurry of moves at the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday. Here are all the details...
Texans move for Demaryius ThomasEagles trade for receiver TatePackers trade Montgomery and Clinton-DixUnbeaten Rams bring in Fowler Jr
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Welcome to Week Nine of the NFL season, and what a schedule we have for you, live on Sky Sports Action (407) from 5pm.
First - a 6pm kickoff - the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1) head to Baltimore to face the Ravens (4-4) in a thrilling AFC North match-up between great rivals.
Next, at 9.25pm, it is the best game of the season so far: the Los Angeles Rams (8-0) and New Orleans Saints (6-1) face off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a battle of two of the best attacks in the league.
Finally, at 1.20am, it will be only the second - and likely the last - time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet. Two of the greatest of all time square off as the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) visit the New England Patriots (6-2).
NFL SUNDAY LIVE - WEEK NINESteelers @ Ravens - LIVE, Sky Sports ActionRams @ Saints - 9.25pm, SS ActionPackers @ Patriots - 1.10am, SS Action
