HALF-TIME
BROWNS 0-23 TEXANS
Field goal Fairbairn: Another
field goal added off a Cleveland turnover as Watson and the Texans come up
short on three incomplete passing plays from the 33-yard line. Fairbairn kicks
through his longest of the day from 48 yards as time runs out in the first half.
BROWNS INTERCEPTION!
So….. that DeVale fumble is
indeed ruled as an incompletion, with the officials determining he never had possession
of the ball in completing the catch. BUT, on the very next play, Mayfield takes
a deep shot into the endzone and is intercepted for a THIRD time!
BROWNS FUMBLE!
Oh, it just gets worse for Cleveland. Just as they were making headway
into Houston territory, Mayfield finds DeVale only for him to fumble the ball.
BUT, they’re taking another look at this in the booth – it could yet be ruled
as an incomplete pass.
TWO MINUTE WARNING
A little better from Mayfield and the Browns… he hooks up with Landry
for 22 yards to move Cleveland into Houston’s half. They face 2nd
and 10 at the Texans’ 38-yard line when we come back.
BROWNS 0-20 TEXANS
Field goal Fairbairn: Houston
extend their lead further off of that turnover, adding a second Fairbairn field
goal to their score, this one from 42 yards. Just over three minutes left in
the first half…
Here's a look at Mayfield first interception, which was run back for a touchdown by Cunningham...
MAYFIELD INTERCEPTED (AGAIN)!
He’s looked great in guiding the Browns to back-to-back wins the last
couple of weeks, but the rookie quarterback is getting a real lesson in Houston
so far tonight – he is picked off for a second time tonight as he looks for
Callaway and Joseph steals in to snag it. Currently Mayfield is 4 of 9 for 24
yards and two interceptions.
BROWNS 0-17 TEXANS
Touchdown Cunningham! After review, it is indeed given as a touchdown. So, a pick six for Cunningham and Cleveland are now down by 17!
MAYFIELD INTERCEPTED!
The Browns’ struggles continue as Mayfield is picked off by Cunningham
on 1st and 10 from their own 28-yard line… he runs it right back to
the goal line, and potentially in for a touchdown – that is currently under
review.
EARLY SCORE UPDATE
WATSON FAILS TO FIND HOPKINS
Texans quarterback Watson had completed his first 10 straight passes to
start this game, and his last 20 in total following on from the last game, but
he finally throws incomplete when looking deep down the left sideline for that
man Hopkins again – but he overshoots him. Texans end up punting from their own
40-yard line.
BROWNS PUNT TO START SECOND
Mayfield completes another couple of quick strikes to start the second
quarter, but one of them – to tight end Njoku – is for a loss of five yards. It
backs the Browns up to a 3rd and 8 and the Cleveland QB throws
incomplete looking for Johnson. Punt.
Here's a look at the first TD for the Texans, Thomas' 11-yard grab...
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Two quick completions from Mayfield take the Browns up to around midfield as the first quarter comes to an end...
BROWNS 0-10 TEXANS
Touchdown Thomas! Touchdown!
Our first of the game, and it arrives two plays after that Hopkins catch as
Watson finds a wide-open Jordan Thomas from 11 yards out in the endzone. The home side
dominating proceedings early.
WHAT A CATCH BY HOPKINS!
This guy is something else! Best receiver in the league?? He’s
certainly in the discussion. Hopkins shows off his special set of skills as
Watson looks for him deep down the left sideline and he hauls in a 24-yard grab
under heavy coverage. The Texans continuing to have success early on offense –
they move down to the Cleveland 14-yard line…
Tampa Bay on top early against Carolina, who have lost their last three coming into this one...
SLUGGISH START FROM BROWNS
Three and out for the visitors on their first offensive possession.
Chubb gains six on his first carry, but then loses one on his next. Mayfield is
then very nearly picked off on an errant throw on third down…. Cleveland punt
and it is returned all the way to their own five-yard line, only for a holding penalty
on Houston to bring it all the way back to the Texans’ 16…
BROWNS 0-3 TEXANS
Field goal Fairbairn: A tale of
two sacks… Watson recovers after the first one, completing a 17-yard pass play
to Hopkins on 3rd and 17 to take the Texans inside field goal range.
However, they don’t get an opening touchdown as the Houston QB is taken down
again inside the redzone. Fairbairn kicks three points through from 35 yards.
We're live and underway in Houston! The home-team Texans have the ball to start...
JEFF REINEBOLD'S KEYS TO VICTORY
'DANGEROUS' BROWNS DREAMING OF PLAYOFFS'
We're about to head over to Houston for the Browns at the Texans... Following back-to-back wins for the Cleveland Browns, can they dare to dream of the playoffs?
2018 NFL DRAFT HITS AND MISSES
Before we get to tonight's first game, our studio guests took a closer look at the 2018 NFL Draft class earlier in the show, picking out some hits and misses...
IS THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY ENDING?
Our second live action of tonight sees the Minnesota Vikings travel into New England to take on the Patriots... Never write off the New England they say. But we ask the question of whether the great dynasty is being overtaken in the AFC by the Kansas City Chiefs and co?
NFL CHALLENGE
Time to play the NFL Challenge! It's not too late to get involved - challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or just compete against other NFL fans up and down the country...
ARE THE CHARGERS BUILT FOR A SUPER BOWL?
Our final action of the night sees the Los Angeles Chargers head into Pittsburgh to face the Steelers - both are playoff contenders in the AFC... We ask if this is finally the year the Chargers get over the hump and win a Super Bowl in Philip Rivers' 15th NFL season?
TONIGHT'S LINE-UP!
THE PLAYOFF RUN-IN
Confused over what all the possible playoff scenarios are, and what is still up for grabs with five weeks remaining of the regular season, we guide you through who is in contention for those all important postseason places...
AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
And, here's how the AFC looks...
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
So, this is what that Cowboys win has done to the NFC playoff picture coming into tonight's action...
SAINTS 10-13 COWBOYS
You may well be aware that tonight's action isn't the first of the week. On Thursday night, Dallas shocked the watching world by beating the NFL-best New Orleans, ending their 10-game win streak. Watch highlights here...
WEEK 13 PREDICTIONS
We've seen tonight's NFL fixtures, so time for some predictions! It's the business end of the season. and Jeff Reinebold still leads Neil Reynolds by two as they make their Week 13 picks...
EVENING, ALL!
Here we go again! While a thrilling Derby Day triple-header
is unfolding in the footy this afternoon, we’ve got a triple-bill of epic
proportions of our own in store for the evening…
Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns kick things off in Houston
against the Texans (kick-off, 6pm). Then there’s a huge test for the Minnesota
Vikings at the New England Patriots (ko, 9.25pm), before mouth-watering AFC
match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers (ko, 1.20am).
We're live now on Sky Sports Action! Get yourselves
comfortable.
