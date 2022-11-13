NFL Week 10 results: Minnesota Vikings stun Buffalo Bills in overtime finish to game of the season

NFL Sunday: Week 10 reports & highlights:Dallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers (OT)Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas RaidersArizona Cardinals 27-17 Los Angeles RamsMinnesota Vikings 33-30 Buffalo Bills (OT)Detroit Lions 31-30 Chicago BearsCleveland Browns 17-39 Miami DolphinsJacksonville Jaguars 17-27 Kansas City ChiefsNew Orleans Saints 10-20 Pittsburgh SteelersDenver Broncos 10-17 Tennessee TitansHouston Texans 16-24 New York GiantsSeattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany)Atlanta Falcons 15-25 Carolina Panthers (Thursday)Highlights headlinersGame of the year? | Crazy finale to Vikings vs BillsAmazing one-handed catches: Justin Jefferson | Stefon Diggs | Courtland SuttonBears QB Justin Fields races away for stunning 67-yard TD!Tom Brady and Julio Jones combine for first ever NFL TD in GermanyBonkers play! Leonard Fournette throws INT on pass to Brady!Patrick Mahomes' best plays from four-TD dayDolphins receiver Trent Sherfield with amazing toe-tap TDTitans stun Broncos with flea-flicker TD!