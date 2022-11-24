NFL Thanksgiving Day: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions LIVE!

NFL Thanksgiving Day LIVE!Buffalo Bills 14-14 Detroit Lions (2Q) - LIVE!Josh Allen runs in three-yard score after Jamaal Williams fumbleAllen hits Isaiah McKenzie for 19-yard TD to tie gameWilliams goal-line TD had given Lions first-quarter leadWatch on Sky Sports NFL | NOW TVLatest NFL standingsNFL in-play video clips & highlightsNew York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys - Kick-off, 9.30pmNew England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings - KO, 1.20amNFL Week 12 games live on Sky SportsTouchdowns, tradition & turkey | Thanksgiving in the NFLHannah Wilkes' NFL reasons to be thankfulCowboys' quest for elusive sixth Super BowlWill the Giants pay Saquon Barkley? Live commentary by David Currie and Cam Hogwood