NFL divisional playoffs: Live updates as Jacksonville Jaguars face Kansas City Chiefs followed by New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Divisional Round LIVE!Jacksonville Jaguars 10-17 Kansas City Chiefs - 3rd quarter LIVE!Patrick Mahomes suffers ankle injury; 37-year-old Chad Henne in at quarterback for Chiefs Kelce scores second touchdown in half to extend Chiefs leadLawrence throws touchdown dime to Kirk New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles - KO: 1.15am No 1 seed Chiefs and Eagles ready to make NFL playoff markLife as the wives of the New York Giants head coach and GMAre the Buffalo Bills the NFL's destiny team?Brock Purdy: The 49ers' unflappable rookie QB looking to make historyNFL Predictions | Will Bills hold off Burrow's Bengals?Live commentary by Cam Hogwood