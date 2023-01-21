 Skip to content

NFL divisional playoffs: Live updates as Jacksonville Jaguars face Kansas City Chiefs followed by New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Live updates and in-game highlights from the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs before the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Image: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer

Bring the blockbusters home this winter