david currie moderator 5pts THAT'S YOUR LOT!Another NFL trade deadline day in the books. It took a (long) while to heat up but, when it did, it didn't disappoint. The big blockbuster deals were wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate's moves to Houston and Philadelphia, respectively, while the final hour saw a flurry of late trades.Thanks for following it all with us... We'll see you all again for our live blog of Sunday's NFL action, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm!