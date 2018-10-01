Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas breaks leg in win over Arizona Cardinals

Earl Thomas looks to the Seattle sideline as he is carted off the field with a broken leg

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a lower leg fracture in the fourth quarter of their 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Thomas was carted off the field with his leg in a cast, and seemed to make an obscene gesture towards his own team's sideline. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll later confirmed to reporters that Thomas had broken his leg.

Thomas is in the final year of his contract with the Seahawks and held out for all of training camp in the hope of getting a new deal or of being traded.

He singled out the Dallas Cowboys as his preferred destination, but that didn't happen. He has missed several practices this season, indicating he wanted to preserve his body to sign a long-term contract as a free agent after this season.

Despite the missed practices, Thomas has been productive, notching three interceptions in as many games before Sunday.

