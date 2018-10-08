Dallas Cowboys 16-19 Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson guides Houston to overtime win
Last Updated: 08/10/18 7:00am
Ka'imi Fairbairn's 36-yard field goal, his fifth, lifted the Houston Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
The Cowboys got the ball first in OT but had to punt when Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham crucially stopped Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott for no gain on third and one - the NFL's leading rusher was limited to just 54 yards for the night.
When the Texans got the ball, a superb 49-yard catch and run by DeAndre Hopkins - who had a massive 151 yards receiving - helped move the team into field goal range for the game winner.
Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson too had an impressive outing, throwing for 375 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two picks to go with one TD and 208 yards.
The Texans join the Cowboys on 2-3 for the season thanks to their second overtime win in as many weeks.
FIRST QUARTER
Cowboys 3-0 Texans: Brett Maher 27-yard field goal
Cowboys 6-0 Texans: Maher 43-yard field goal
SECOND QUARTER
Cowboys 6-7 Texans: Deshaun Watson one-yard touchdown pass to Keke Coutee (Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point good)
Cowboys 6-10 Texans: Fairbairn 20-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Cowboys 13-10 Texans: Dak Prescott three-yard touchdown pass to Allen Hurns (Maher extra point good)
Cowboys 13-13 Texans: Fairbairn 21-yard field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Cowboys 13-16 Texans: Fairbairn 19-yard field goal
Cowboys 16-16 Texans: Maher 48-yard field goal
OVERTIME
Cowboys 16-19 Texans: Fairbairn 36-yard field goal
Game's key stats
|DALLAS
|HOUSTON
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Dak Prescott
|18/29 208 1 2
|Deshaun Watson
|33/44 375 1 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Ezekiel Elliott
|20 54 0
|Alfred Blue
|20 46 0
|Dak Prescott
|6 34 0
|Deshaun Watson
|10 40 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Geoff Swaim
|3 55 0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|9 151 0
|Tavon Austin
|1 44 0
|Alfred Blue
|8 73 0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|7 30 0
|Ryan Griffin
|6 65 0
|Allen Hurns
|1 3 1
|Keke Coutee
|6 51 1
|Total yards
|292
|Total yards
|462