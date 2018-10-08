Dallas Cowboys 16-19 Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson guides Houston to overtime win

7:09 Highlights of the Houston Texans' trip to face the Dallas Cowboys in weeks five of the NFL. Highlights of the Houston Texans' trip to face the Dallas Cowboys in weeks five of the NFL.

Ka'imi Fairbairn's 36-yard field goal, his fifth, lifted the Houston Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys got the ball first in OT but had to punt when Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham crucially stopped Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott for no gain on third and one - the NFL's leading rusher was limited to just 54 yards for the night.

When the Texans got the ball, a superb 49-yard catch and run by DeAndre Hopkins - who had a massive 151 yards receiving - helped move the team into field goal range for the game winner.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson too had an impressive outing, throwing for 375 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two picks to go with one TD and 208 yards.

The Texans join the Cowboys on 2-3 for the season thanks to their second overtime win in as many weeks.

FIRST QUARTER

Cowboys 3-0 Texans: Brett Maher 27-yard field goal

Cowboys 6-0 Texans: Maher 43-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Cowboys 6-7 Texans: Deshaun Watson one-yard touchdown pass to Keke Coutee (Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point good)

Cowboys 6-10 Texans: Fairbairn 20-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Cowboys 13-10 Texans: Dak Prescott three-yard touchdown pass to Allen Hurns (Maher extra point good)

Cowboys 13-13 Texans: Fairbairn 21-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Cowboys 13-16 Texans: Fairbairn 19-yard field goal

Cowboys 16-16 Texans: Maher 48-yard field goal

OVERTIME

Cowboys 16-19 Texans: Fairbairn 36-yard field goal