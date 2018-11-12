WATCH: Floyd Mayweather gets two NFL game balls as Rams beat Seahawks

1:49 Floyd Mayweather had front row seat for the Rams' game against the Seahawks and picked up TWO touchdown balls from Tyler Lockett and then Brandin Cooks Floyd Mayweather had front row seat for the Rams' game against the Seahawks and picked up TWO touchdown balls from Tyler Lockett and then Brandin Cooks

We've already seen Connor McGregor enjoy himself at an NFL game this season, well now it was the turn of Floyd Mayweather.

The undefeated boxing superstar was in attendance to see the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-31 on Sunday, and got a couple of gifts at the game too.

Click on the video above to watch as both Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks and Brandin Cooks of the Rams awarded Mayweather with a football following their touchdowns in the endzone nearest Mayweather's seat on the sideline.

Lockett's touchdown was a particularly pretty one too, with a stunning leap and grab off a Russell Wilson 23-yard throw, while Cooks' rushing score from nine yards out proved to be the game-winner.

