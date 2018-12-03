Carolina Panthers set to lose Greg Olsen to season-ending injury

Greg Olsen has been plagued with injury problems over the last two years with the Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen told reporters following his team's 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that he suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot - he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Olsen's is a different injury but to the same foot that cost him nine games last season and three games earlier this year. Then, it was pair of Jones fractures that kept Olsen out. The first required surgery, but Olsen opted not to have surgery after the second fracture on opening weekend of this season.

"It's kind of one of those things where it was a matter of time," Olsen said from his locker following the game. "We kind of pushed this foot I think as far as possible the last two seasons and today it just kind of had enough."

Asked if Olsen would miss the rest of the season, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera would say only "we'll see".

Early in the second quarter on Sunday, Olsen pulled up shortly after a snap without making any contact on the play. He eventually was carted off the field and taken to the locker room, and soon after the team announced his day was done.

The 33-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, entered the game with 26 catches for 278 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Panthers have now lost four in a row and are 6-6 on the season, currently sitting outside of the NFC playoff picture.

