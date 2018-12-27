NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 17 picks

So it has come down to this. The final week of the 2018 NFL regular season, and with Jeff Reinenold holding a massive 10-game lead over Neil Reynolds. Can he pull off the comeback to end all comebacks? No. But pride is still very much at stake...

Each week, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Another two-game swing in Jeff's favour last week - wins for the Packers and Saints - has seen him now into a surely insurmountable lead.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Week 11 8-5 8-5 Week 12 11-4 12-3 Week 13 8-8 11-5 Week 14 9-7 10-6 Week 15 7-9 9-7 Week 16 9-7 11-5 Season record 142-96-2 152-86-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 17 predictions...

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Deshaun Watson is leading the Texans into the playoffs in only his second NFL season

NEIL PICKS: TEXANS

The disappearance of Houston's running game - outside of Deshaun Watson - is a concern, but there is too much talent on this team for them to lose to the train wreck that is the 2018 Jaguars, who are my biggest disappointment of this season.

JEFF PICKS: TEXANS

I'm taking the Texans. With the playoffs looming, this is a big momentum builder for them. As for the Jags, an offseason of uncertainty looms. Enough said

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings need to win to guarantee a playoff spot in the NFC

NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS

I know the Bears will be playing for the No 2 seed in the NFC, but the Vikings are scrapping for their playoff lives and that makes them the hungrier and more desperate team. Kirk Cousins is also playing very well again and will challenge that Bears defense.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

The Vikings to edge a close one at home.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Andrew Luck guiding the Colts back to the playoffs would be one of the stories of the season

NEIL PICKS: COLTS

Andrew Luck has never lost to the Titans, and while I don't think this game will be as one-sided as the last time these teams met, I think he keeps that streak going to steer Indianapolis into the playoffs. That in itself will be one of the greatest achievements of this season.

JEFF PICKS: COLTS

I've got to go with the Colts too. They have No 12 at quarterback, while the Titans, no Marcus Mariota, no chance.

Week 17 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Jaguars @ Texans Texans Texans Dolphins @ Bills Bills Bills Lions @ Packers Packers Packers Jets @ Patriots Patriots Patriots Panthers @ Saints Saints Saints Cowboys @ Giants Giants Cowboys Falcons @ Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Bears @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Browns @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Raiders @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Eagles @ Redskins Eagles Eagles Chargers @ Broncos Chargers Chargers 49ers @ Rams Rams Rams Cardinals @ Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Colts @ Titans Colts Colts

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.