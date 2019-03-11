LA Rams re-sign pass rusher Dante Fowler before free agency

Dante Fowler is staying with the Rams

Pass rusher Dante Fowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, passing up a shot at unrestricted free agency to stay with the NFC champions.

The Rams announced a deal Sunday night to keep Fowler, but didn't disclose the terms.

The Rams acquired Fowler, 24, in a trade with Jacksonville on October 30, and the edge rusher played a significant role in Los Angeles' run to the Super Bowl.

The former No 3 overall pick had two sacks in the regular season and one more in the postseason while creating consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Fowler would have been one of the top pass rushers on the market, but has opted to commit to the Rams before testing the market.

The signing of Fowler is the second boost in less than a week for Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips after veteran safety Eric Weddle agreed a two-year deal just a matter of days after being released by Baltimore.