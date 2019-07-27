Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green leaves practice injured

Wide receiver A.J. Green has suffered an injury scare during Cincinnati Bengals practice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green left practice suffering an injury to his lower left leg after landing awkwardly trying to catch a pass during a 7-on-7 drill.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him while knocking the ball away with Green limping a few steps before going to his knees with medical staff then attending to him.

After checking his left foot, Green walked on his own to the cart that took him off the field.

Coach Zac Taylor didn't speculate on the nature of the injury after practice but said, "You don't want to assume anything, but I think we're going to be OK."

Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons before missing seven games because of a toe injury last year.

Green has 602 career catches for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns, all with the Bengals and has posted six seasons with 1,000-plus yards, narrowly missing that benchmark in 2016 (964 yards) when he played just 10 games.