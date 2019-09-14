Antonio Brown could make New England Patriots debut against Miami Dolphins

Antonio Brown appears to be an option for New England this weekend

The New England Patriots are yet to decide if Antonio Brown will feature in their Week 2 match against Miami.

Brown is understood to be available for Sunday's game at Foxborough but has only had three practice sessions since leaving the Oakland Raiders and joining New England.

Live NFL Redzone Live on

Asked if Brown could play on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick said: "We're determining that.

"I'm not gonna hand out a copy of the game plan. We'll do what we think is best for the team."

Brown requested to be released from his Oakland Raiders contract

Brown arrived in Massachusetts on Monday in search of a fresh start following a trail of follies with the Raiders that included a bizarre foot injury, a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, missed practices, multiple fines and a run-in with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock.

Now Brown is trying to acclimate himself to perhaps the most regimented environment in the NFL.

The wide receiver has been mostly insulated off the field by the team. The four-time All-Pro has yet to address reporters since joining New England.

1:41 NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst Michael Fabiano provides his Week Two tips for your NFL Challenge lineups NFL Senior Fantasy Analyst Michael Fabiano provides his Week Two tips for your NFL Challenge lineups

Brown has been seen only on the practice field. The stall to his locker has been closed whenever reporters had access to the room, suggesting he has left for the day.

He has been trying to learn a new playbook and system and earn the trust of quarterback Tom Brady.

Belichick said there is no way to gauge how long it takes a new player to get comfortable enough in New England's system.