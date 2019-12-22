San Francisco 49ers eliminate LA Rams from playoffs in thriller

6:48 Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams' clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the NFL Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams' clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the NFL

A season after playing in Super Bowl LIII, the Los Angeles Rams will not appear in the postseason after a dramatic defeat to the San Francisco 49ers ended their playoff hopes.

The Rams were eliminated after losing to a last-second field goal to go down 34-31 at Levi's Stadium.

The win means the 49ers still have a chance of earning the top overall seed in the NFC, while the Rams become only the second team since 2009 to lose the Super Bowl and then miss the playoffs the following season.

After winning back-to-back division titles, this is the first time in Sean McVay's three seasons as coach that the Rams have failed to earn a playoff berth.

Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Emmanuel Sanders for 46 yards on 3rd-and-16 in the final minute to set up the game-winning 33-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

The explosive finish came after a shaky opening quarter for the home team who trailed by four points at the first break.

Robbie Gould celebrates with his teammates after his field goal seals the 49ers narrow win over the LA Rams

San Francisco opened the second quarter with a pair of 75-yard drives that resulted in trips to the end zone.

Just like in the first, the 49ers stalled in the third quarter and failed to register a point.

But with his team trailing 28-24, Garoppolo came through in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers, who were coming off a home loss to Atlanta, took possession of the ball for their final drive after the Rams' Greg Zuerlein tied the game with a 52-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.

Gould's winning kick capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive for the 49ers.

Jared Goff had 323 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort for the Rams.

The 49ers have climbed back above the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) in the division while the Rams elimination means the Minnesota Vikings' playoff spot was secured.

The Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday before meeting the 49ers next week.