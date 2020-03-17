Where will Tom Brady be playing in 2020 after leaving New England Patriots?

Tom Brady is on the move for the first time in his career, and a decision could be made on Wednesday

Tom Brady wrestled an indecisive free agency spotlight in his direction on Tuesday as he announced the end of his time with the New England Patriots after 20 years.

The 42-year-old is officially a free agent for the first time in his storied career after shocking the world with confirmation of his departure from Foxborough on social media.

All eyes are now firmly on his next landing spot - but where could that be?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs appear the clear frontrunners in the race for Brady as head coach Bruce Arians prepares to move on from the talented but erratic Jameis Winston.

NFL Network's all-knowing Ian Rapoport claimed on Tuesday that Tampa Bay had tabled an offer in the region of $30m for Brady, with general manager Jason Licht confirming interest in the veteran, per ESPN's Adam Shefter.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

This follows on from reports in the Tampa Bay Times that the Bucs were "all in" on Brady, flaunting the gifted offensive weapons that he had been missing dearly in New England last season.

That includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard, while on the other side of the ball the Bucs are looking strong yet again after franchise tagging 2019's sack leader Shaquil Barrett.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers put their name in the conversation the minute they announced they were calling time on their 16-year relationship with Philip Rivers, who has since agreed a one-year, $25m deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

As with the Bucs, Rapoport cited a similar offer around $30m for Brady from the Chargers amid their efforts to boost fan interest following their relocation from San Diego.

And much like the Bucs, their advert also offers some interesting toys in wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Hunter Henry.

Los Angeles have Lebron James and Kawhi Leonard - are they about to get another icon?

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr's future with the Raiders is once again subject to debate, and that hasn't been helped by the impending and now certified availability of Brady.

It's unlikely general manager Mike Mayock will have brought Marcus Mariota to Las Vegas with the intentions of the former Tennessee Titans man asserting himself as starter. Granted, the former Heisman Trophy winner will be striving to reignite his career, but Carr's job could yet be addressed this offseason.

Perhaps more so than the Chargers, a Raiders pursuit of Brady would be built on not only his expertise but the ability to spark Las Vegas' newest sporting venture into life with his reputation alone.

Gruden has expressed his faith in Carr, but you wouldn't put it past him to keep an eye on the situation.

Any more?

All signs currently point to the Miami Dolphins drafting Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as their new franchise quarterback in April, but that hasn't stopped them from drifting into the Brady discussion.

Forgotten quarterback Josh Rosen looms as a fascinating trade piece this offseason, whether with Brady or not, and Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't viewed as the man to help the franchise back on its feet in the long-term.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears aren't sold on Mitchell Trusbisky - no matter what those at Soldier Field are saying. They are evidently in the market for experience under center, although Cam Newton appears a far more likely suitor as he leaves behind his life with the Carolina Panthers.

As the hours pass by and the rumours stack up, it looks increasingly likely it will be those in Tampa Bay hailing Brady as their new play-caller.