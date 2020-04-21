Rob Gronkowski hints at potential return to NFL

Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is not ruling out coming out of retirement to return to the NFL.

Gronkowski, a four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, retired in March of last year after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever play his position, Gronkowski has since moved into the world of WWE wrestling.

0:54 Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 title after pinning friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36 Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 title after pinning friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36

But he admitted he might consider a return to the NFL when asked about the possibility of reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots last month after 20 seasons and signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

"You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away.

He had one year and $9m remaining on his contract with the Patriots before retiring before the 2019 season, so the Patriots would still hold his rights if he returned to the NFL.