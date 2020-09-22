Coronavirus: Zero NFL players test positive after opening week

The NFL and NFL Players Association have announced there were zero confirmed positive results for COVID-19 among players coming out of the opening round of games.

Per the release, there were 14,074 tests administered to 2,438 players over the period from September 13-19.

In addition, there were also 22,590 tests administered to 5,407 other personnel over that span. Five of those tests came back positive, with the NFL and NFLPA announcing that those people were immediately isolated away from team facilities in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

There were seven confirmed positives last week, including two players, out of 40,479 tests administered from September 6-12.

3:41 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 2 of the NFL season

The NFL season began earlier this month despite a rising US death toll at the hands of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL has reportedly handed out more than $1m in fines already this season as it attempts to crack down on head coaches for not wearing face masks.

The San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, the Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio and the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll each were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks Sunday, and their teams were docked $250,000, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

