Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins trade for Kansas City Chiefs star receiver, who is set to sign new record contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, who have offered him a new NFL-record deal at the position.

NFL Network and ESPN have reported the Dolphins have sent the Chiefs as many as five draft picks in exchange for Hill, including a 2022 first-rounder, while the receiver is set to sign a new four-year, $120m extension - including $72.2m guaranteed - which would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Hill's $30m yearly average as part of the new deal would eclipse the $28.25m per year contract secured by former Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams last week after he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City will also receive second and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft in addition to the first-round pick, as well as fourth and sixth-round selections in 2023.

Hill's exit from Kansas City was hastened as talks over a contract extension broke down, per reports. The Dolphins and New York Jets emerged on Wednesday as the finalists for his services, with the Green Bay also rumoured to be interested, but ultimately it was Miami who won out.

Hill, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, has been a crucial part of Kansas City's success in recent seasons, with the team reaching the AFC Championship game in four-straight seasons and winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Pro, while he has made the Pro Bowl every one of his six seasons in the league. He has 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in 91 games (73 starts) for the Chiefs, adding a further 719 yards on the ground, along with six rushing scores. Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine TDs in 2021.

Watch Tyreek Hill's catch and run for a 64-yard touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills.

The process of potentially replacing Hill is already under way in Kansas City, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that Packers free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to the Chiefs for a workout on Wednesday. Pelissero added that no deal is imminent, but the speedster would be a logical option to fill the void.

The Chiefs have already added former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to their roster this offseason, signing him to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $10.75m earlier this week.