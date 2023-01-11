Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital to continue cardiac arrest rehabilitation at home
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals; He will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills; Hamlin had been moved from a Cincinnati hospital to Buffalo on Monday
By Amar Mehta
Last Updated: 11/01/23 5:09pm
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery from a cardiac arrest at home, the Buffalo Bills have announced.
Hamlin collapsed on the pitch during the Bills' match against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
In a statement, the Buffalo Bills said: "Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY.
"Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."
Jamie Nadler MD, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said: "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."
The 24-year-old collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals clash following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins and required treatment, including CPR, for 10 minutes, before being taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and declared in critical condition.
He showed significant signs of improvement on January 5, having opened his eyes and been able to grip the hands of loved ones.
Hamlin has since been communicating with team-mates over FaceTime and has been posting on social media from his hospital bed.
On Monday, he was moved from the University of Cincinnati hospital to the Buffalo Medical Centre, and was cleared to return home on January 11.
Damar Hamlin timeline of events:
- Monday January 2: Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals after a tackle on Tee Higgins before undergoing CPR and being transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital.
- Tuesday January 3: The Buffalo Bills release a statement saying Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit and in critical condition, while the NFL confirms the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed later in the week and that the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.
- Wednesday January 4: Damar Hamlin is reported to be showing "signs of improvement" but remains in intensive care.
- Thursday January 5: The Buffalo Bills state that Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, while doctors at the medical centre add that he has awoken and is "neurologically intact", adding that he asked in writing whether the Bills had won Monday's game against the Bengals upon opening his eyes.
- Friday January 6: Hamlin's breathing tube is removed as he FaceTimes Bills team-mates and tells them he "loves them"; NFL owners hold special meeting to approve resolution to AFC playoff plan after cancellation of Bills-Bengals game.
- Saturday January 7: Hamlin tweets for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest, thanking "everyone who has reached out and prayed".
- Sunday January 8: Hamlin tweets from his hospital bed while watching the Bills' victory over the New England Patriots.
- Monday January 9: Hamlin is discharged from hospital in Cincinnati and cleared to return to Buffalo to continue his treatment.
- Wednesday January 11: Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital and will continue rehab at home.