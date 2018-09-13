AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sky Sports

Andy Dalton beat the Ravens in spectacular fashion the last time these two met

The Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati to face their AFC North rivals on Thursday night, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12.30am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

Both teams are coming off wins in Week One of the regular season.

The Ravens (1-0) obliterated the Buffalo Bills, winning 47-3 and dominating on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Joe Flacco was in fine form, completing 73.5 per cent of his passes (35 of 24) for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense held a floundering Buffalo attack to 153 yards.

Flacco looked at his best in the season opener

Cincinnati (1-0) came up with strong third and fourth quarter performances to beat Indianapolis on the road, scoring the last 24 points of the game to win 34-23. Second-year running back Joe Mixon was a star, racking up 149 scrimmage yards and scoring on a crucial fourth-quarter run.

Stat Attack

The Ravens-Bengals series is tied 22-22, with the teams splitting the fixture last season. Their most recent bout (Week 17 of last year) will forever be remembered for Andy Dalton's last-minute touchdown throw to Tyler Boyd that beat Baltimore and sent Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Six different players scored offensive touchdowns for Baltimore in Week One.

Key battle

Bengals offensive line versus Ravens defensive line: The Buffalo Bills have one true star: LeSean McCoy. And in Week One, Baltimore shut him down completely. He managed just 22 rushing yards on seven carries, and one catch for a negative yard. The Ravens were dominant up front with six sacks and nine tackles for losses.

The Bengals offensive line paved the way for Mixon against the Colts

Meanwhile, the Bengals put together three drives that each took over four minutes off the clock in the second half of their win. Sophomore runner Joe Mixon racked up 95 rushing yards on 17 carries, and the Bengals' blockers appeared to grow stronger throughout the game.

How these two groups match up will have a large effect on the outcome.

Ones to watch

Newly-signed wideouts John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead kicked off the campaign with a combined 10 catches, 131 yards and three scores. The trio will need to be on top form to continue making Flacco looking fantastic. But the real stars are on defense. Terrell Suggs (35 years old) and Eric Weddle (33) have reached a combined 12 Pro Bowls and continue to make plays.

Brown was one of three Ravens receivers to have strong debuts

For Cincinnati, Mixon could be the offensive centrepiece again, but the Bengals need more from A.J. Green than he's produced in recent performances against Baltimore. He's been limited to no more than five catches and 75 yards in the last three games between the two after a 10-catch, 227-yard and two-touchdown outing in 2015.

Any other news?

Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon, who scored a touchdown last week, suffered a knee injury in the victory and will be out for several weeks. Corner Maurice Canady didn't practice on Monday and Tuesday, putting him in question for the clash.

Bengals defenders Preston Brown and Carlos Dunlap were limited on Tuesday, and their usage will be determined closer to game time.

