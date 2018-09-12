Atlanta Falcons place linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve

Deion Jones intercepted a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons have placed middle linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection suffered the injury during Thursday's season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests," coach Dan Quinn said in a statement.

"We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve. We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season.

"He represents all that we are looking for in a Falcon player, and while he will not be on the field for us right now, he will continue to have a presence in our building."

Jones is one of two key defenders who were lost in the opener. Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the contest.

Atlanta signed running back Brian Hill off the practice squad to fill the roster opening.

Hill was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2017 and spent part of the season on the practice squad and one game on the active roster before the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their 53-man roster.

Hill rushed on 37 yards on 11 carries for Cincinnati. The Bengals released Hill following the 2018 preseason, and Atlanta signed him to the practice squad.

The Falcons return to action on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.