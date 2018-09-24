Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Will Antonio Brown do his talking on the field on Monday night and guide the Steelers to a first win of the season?

Week Three in the NFL wraps up with an intriguing Monday Night Football match-up between the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers and in-form Tampa Bay Buccaneers, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Live NFL Live on

Form guide

Contrasting starts to the season for these two teams, and not in the way you'd expect. The Steelers, with their talented roster, were tipped once again to be contenders in the AFC, while the Buccaneers were touted to be the whipping boys of the NFC South. Not so...

Pittsburgh (0-1-1) have got off to a sluggish start, only tying their season opener against the Cleveland Browns, before then being blown away by the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs a week later, conceding six passing touchdowns to the second-year quarterback.

Tampa Bay (2-0), meanwhile, have exploded out of the blocks, and with a tough schedule too. A shootout divisional win over the New Orleans Saints in Week One was followed up with a beating of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Stat Attack

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns in Week One and 402 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Week Two, can become the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in three consecutive games.

Key battle

Buccaneers receivers versus Steelers defensive backs: Against the Saints, Mike Evans had 147 yards and a touchdown, DeSean Jackson 146 yards and two scores, and Chris Godwin hauled in one touchdown. In the win over the Eagles, each member of the trio found the end zone again. Fitzpatrick likes to spread the wealth.

On the other side of the ball, Mahomes sliced the Steelers apart last week by finding five different receivers for touchdowns - and played with the same quick-fire, gun-slinging mentality Fitzpatrick will bring. The good news for Pittsburgh is cornerback Joe Haden is ready to return from a hamstring issue that forced him out last week, but they'll have to adapt fast to slow down this attack.

DeSean Jackson has found the end zone three times already this season

Ones to watch

The main ones to watch, for differing reasons, are Antonio Brown for the Steelers, and Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Buccaneers.

Brown missed practice on Monday, following on from a row with his offensive coordinator on the sidelines during Pittsburgh's Week Two trouncing by Kansas City and talk of a trade he stirred up on Twitter. But, especially with lead running back Le'Veon Bell still missing to a contract holdout, the Steelers are still so reliant on their No 1 receiver.

As for the upstart Bucs, how could it not be Fitzpatrick? The journeyman QB has put up a staggering 819 passing yards through their unbeaten start to the season - with four touchdowns in each - seeing him lead the NFL. Can he keep the magic going on Monday night?

Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 1am on Tuesday morning.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.