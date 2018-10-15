San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers haven't quite clicked yet this season

Week Six in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

From the outside looking in, this may look like a routine win for Green Bay, what with the 49ers (1-4) losing their saviour Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury a couple of weeks ago. It means that instead, it's left to C.J. Beathard and his solitary win from seven NFL starts - including back-to-back losses this year - to take on the might of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

But, all is not necessarily well in Green Bay (2-2-1). They edged past the Chicago Bears in their season opener, tied with the Minnesota Vikings and have since been well beaten by the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions either side of a routine win over the Buffalo Bills. Those defeats were both on the road, however, so they feel better back with their home comforts for Monday night.

Stat Attack

Rodgers is 5-1 in his career at home on Monday Night Football, with 16 touchdowns to only two interceptions. However, the 49ers will march into Lambeau Field having won nine straight games on Monday nights, using four different starting QBs over that streak. Can Beathard become the fifth?

Key battle

49ers defensive line versus Packers offensive line: Aaron Rodgers, despite suffering a knee injury in Week One that heavily affected him since, has thrown the ball at least 40 times in each of the last four games. On top of that, he has been sacked 14 times in those outings. At some point, his 'bigs' upfront will need to keep him protected.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers are all the way down at 28th with only nine sacks so far this season. Both the Redskins and Lions showed the best formula for beating Green Bay is getting them behind early, and the only way San Fran will win this game is with some form of pass rush.

Ones to watch

He is officially listed as questionable for the game, but San Francisco will be hopeful running back Matt Breida plays, so that the offense isn't wholly reliant on Beathard. According to Pro Football Focus, Breida has been one of the best backs in 2018 at breaking runs of 15+ yards, gaining 58.5 per cent of his rushing yards on such runs.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, and his duel against Aaron Rodgers - with whom he has exchanged words before while in Seattle - will also be a fascinating watch. Sherman has continued to be one of the better cover corners in the game since his move down the west coast, while Rodgers hasn't quite been himself yet, hampered by his knee injury. Could this be his coming out party for 2018?

