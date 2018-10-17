Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen set to miss 2-3 weeks with elbow injury

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen is set to miss the next two to three weeks with an elbow injury

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury that looks set to keep him out for at least two to three weeks.

Dr James Andrews confirmed that Allen will not require surgery to repair his sprained elbow, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation. The expectation is that the No 7 overall pick in this year's draft will miss at least a couple of games and then will be assessed on a week-to-week basis thereafter.

Veteran quarterback Derek Anderson was signed by the Bills a week ago, having previously spent six years with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott at the Carolina Panthers, and could see action against the Colts on Sunday.

Either that, or McDermott could decide to give another chance to regular back-up Nathan Peterman, who has badly struggled so far in his short NFL career.

The second-year QB, threw five interceptions before half-time on his first start last season, had two more picks in this year's season opener having been named the team's starter and then threw two more last week when subbing in for the injured Allen.

Bills back-up Nathan Peterman has struggled badly when he has seen NFL action

The first of those Peterman interceptions last Sunday was particularly costly. With their game against the Houston Texans all tied up, Buffalo's swarming defense came through with a stellar goal-line stand last week, only for Peterman to toss a pick-six that essentially handed the victory to the Texans.

Of the 15 drives Peterman has led this season, 10 have resulted in a punt or turnover. Although it's a small sample size, his career interception rate of 11.4 per cent ranks as the highest by any player since at least 1975, according to NFL Research.

Asked if he could still start Peterman despite the turnover woes, McDermott replied, "I'm confident in every football player on our team.

"With respect to Nate, it's no different. I know he had some good plays, I know he had some plays he'd like to have back."

