New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Julio Jones is second in the NFL with 708 receiving yards but has yet to find the end zone this season

Week Seven in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

For all the preseason excitement about the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the addition of No 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley, the Giants (1-5) have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league. They've fallen in three straight, and are 0-2 in the NFC East. Sitting in the bottom 10 in both scoring offense and defense, they might already be looking ahead to life after Eli Manning.

The Falcons (2-4) picked up a crucial division win over the Buccaneers last week (their only two victories have been over NFC South opponents) but will find it tough to keep up with the streaking Saints and the Panthers. However, their upcoming schedule is favorable, with three out of the next four against the mixed NFC East (Giants, Redskins, Cowboys) and a visit to Cleveland.

Stat Attack

With 100 yards from scrimmage on Monday, Barkley will join Kareem Hunt as the only players in league history with at least 100 scrimmage yards in seven consecutive games to start their careers.

Key battle

Giants pass rush vs Falcons offensive line and Matt Ryan: It hasn't been pretty for New York defensively. While they are actually in the top half in passing yards and passer rating against, they've tallied just seven sacks so far this season. That number is joint-worst in the league and 20 behind the leading Baltimore Ravens.

Live NFL Live on

After leading Arizona to three straight outstanding defensive seasons, new defensive coordinator James Bettcher hasn't been able to translate that success to New York so far. On the other side of the ball, Matt Ryan is on fire, having thrown 12 touchdowns without an interception in the last four games. The Giants need to disrupt him.

Ones to watch

Rookie runner Barkley has been the Giants' lone bright spot this season

The Giants have two of the best weapons in the league in Barkley and Beckham, and they welcome back sophomore tight end Evan Engram from an early-season knee injury who adds another dynamic element to the offense. The question is: can Eli Manning find his playmakers?

The Falcons have a top five passing and top eight scoring offense, and have a star-studded cast around Ryan. Julio Jones could be the best receiver in the league - he leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (118.0) but has yet to record a touchdown. Those scores, meanwhile, have gone to rookie Calvin Ridley, who has six already. Tight end Austin Hooper (273 yards and two touchdowns) has had back-to-back 70-plus yard outings.

Watch the New York Giants at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 1am on Tuesday morning.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.