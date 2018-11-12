New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Saquon Barkley has been the star of the show for the New York Giants this season

Week 10 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

It is a 2019 Draft position battle on Monday night with these two teams having just three wins between them so far.

The Giants (1-7) come in with a five-game losing streak and a bottom-10 offense and defense. Quarterback Eli Manning has struggled mightily, tossing just eight touchdowns all season compared to six interceptions despite having a group of weapons consisting of Odell Beckham Jr, Sterling Shepard, and versatile rookie runner Saquon Barkley.

San Francisco (2-7) have been hit by the injury bug in a big way, losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon before they had even finished their first game.

They managed a close win over the Lions in Week Two, but lost six straight before snapping the skid in a blowout victory over Oakland last week.

Stat Attack

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens passed for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his NFL debut in Week Nine. With three touchdown passes against the Giants, he would become just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to throw at least three TD passes in each of his first two career starts.

Key battle

Landon Collins versus George Kittle. They may not be matched one-on-one for every play, but the way the Giants' defense handles the 49ers' star tight end will go a long way to determining the success of Mullens, and subsequently the result of this game.

Kittle is the top offensive weapon for the 49ers

Collins, a second-round pick in 2015, is one of the best play-making safeties in the league but - like all of New York's stars - has struggled to make an impact this season. Kittle, meanwhile, is San Fran's leader in targets, receptions, yards and first downs. He has developed into one of the best players at the position already, and this matchup will be one to keep an eye on.

Ones to watch

The Giants' attacking group of Barkley, Beckham, Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram should have been tearing up defenses all season, but have been held back by Manning's woes. Therefore, watch out for backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who could make his debut sooner rather than later if the struggles continue.

Everyone will want to see how Mullens performs in his second outing, but it's Kittle, receiver Marquise Goodwin and running back Matt Breida who are capable of hitting home-run plays from anywhere on the field. With linebacker Reuben Foster out of the game, Fred Warner should see even more action on defense.

Also a matchup between Beckham and Richard Sherman doesn't have the same appeal it once did, but expect to see a lot of these two.

