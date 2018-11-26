Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

DeAndre Hopkins has a TD catch in five consecutive games

Week 12 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The visiting Titans (5-5) have been perhaps the most confusing and unpredictable teams all season. Their wins have included an early defeat of Houston, a dominant performance in Dallas, and a 24-point win over New England.

But the losses? A 13-12 disappointment in Buffalo, being shutout 21-0 at home to Baltimore, and last week’s emphatic 38-10 loss to the Colts. Which Tennessee will we see?

They still feel under the radar, but the Texans (7-3) have now won seven straight after an 0-3 start. They haven’t beaten a ‘top-tier’ team in that stretch, but it has included four road victories.

Houston don’t stand out in one particular area - they ranked 13th in offense and seventh on defense heading into the week - but have game-changing stars on both sides of the ball.

Stat Attack

Since entering the league in 2017, Houston’s Deshaun Watson is one of only two NFL QBs (Russell Wilson) with 4,000-plus pass yards (4,296), 500-plus rush yards (544) and a 100-plus rating (100.3).

Key battle

Titans offense versus Texans defense. It’s a macro battle, but quite simply, Tennessee's attack has been putrid for much of the year. They have the third-fewest yards per game and fifth-fewest points. In a season where the passing touchdown leader (Patrick Mahomes) has thrown 37 in 11 games, Marcus Mariota has seven in nine.

They held the same record as the sixth seed in the AFC coming into the week (Baltimore, 5-5) but in today’s NFL, you can’t compete when averaging under 18 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, Houston have not conceded more than 23 points in six straight games. J.J. Watt has returned from the better part of two years on the sidelines to rack up 10 sacks, Jadeveon Clowney has 6.5, and a number of defenders are proving to be play-makers.

In particular, offseason acquisition Tyrann Mathieu has been great. He is the only NFL safety with 60-plus tackles, three-plus sacks and two-plus interceptions in 2018.

Marcus Mariota has struggled to generate offense for Tennessee this season

Ones to watch

It’s hard to pick out an individual from Tennessee considering they have only scored 18 touchdowns all season with no individual player having more than four (Derrick Henry). So we will look to the defense.

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey has 3.5 sacks and eight tackles for losses this season, helping the Titans to the second-best scoring defense. The linebackers and safeties can all be tremendous on their day, so watch to see how they handle Watson and his weapons.

Houston have an All-Pro in receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He has a TD catch in five consecutive games, tied for longest streak in Texans history, and eight in total. Rookie Keke Coutee can be used all over the formation. But Watson is the key here: he can win with his arm and his legs.

The Texans’ defense is fun to watch too, with Watt and Clowney wreaking havoc upfront, and Mathieu and the secondary playing solid ball on the back end.

