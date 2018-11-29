Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returns to training

Joe Flacco has returned to training with the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice on Thursday, a positive sign for the Ravens as they head down the final stretch of the play-off race.

Flacco has been out since suffering an injury to his right hip on November 4 but the 33-year-old threw and worked on handoffs with fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III during an indoor practice on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, the rookie from Louisville, has rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown in leading Baltimore to two straight wins - albeit against struggling opponents - 24-21 over the Cincinnati Bengals and 34-17 against the Oakland Raiders.

Baltimore will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and NFL Network already has reported that the Ravens plan to start Jackson, no matter how much improvement is shown this week by Flacco, who saw a specialist on Monday.

On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the 33-year-old Flacco was "progressing very well" from his injury but he had "no expectations on medical-type stuff."

He indicated that Flacco needs to practice to able to play but didn't specify the level of participation required.

Also returning Thursday for the Ravens was rookie running back Gus Edwards, who sat out Wednesday with an ankle injury.