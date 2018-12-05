Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown out for rest of season with collarbone injury

Malcolm Brown has 212 rushing yards for the season

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown will miss the remainder of the season due to a collarbone injury.

Coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that Brown is likely headed to injured reserve after sustaining the injury in the Rams' 30-16 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Brown had a non-surgical procedure to reset his clavicle and will miss eight to 10 weeks.

Live NFL Live on

"It's a big loss for our football team," McVay said Wednesday. "He means a lot to us in a variety of different ways."

Brown has 212 yards rushing and five receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown catch this season and is also a key special teams contributor.

McVay also said Justin Davis, an undrafted free agent from Southern California in his second season, and rookie John Kelly will compete to fill Brown's role.

Kelly, a sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee, has not been active in the regular season after rushing for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.