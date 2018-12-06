Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders out for rest of season after tearing Achilles in training

The Denver Broncos suffered a blow to their playoff aspirations as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his left Achilles during a team practice on Wednesday and will now miss the rest of the season.

Sanders was helped off the field and appeared to be in significant pain after going down. An MRI confirmed the tear, leading the Broncos to place Sanders on injured reserve and claim wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers, a day after he was cut by the Buffalo Bills.

The 31-year-old Sanders was on pace for his fourth career 1,000-yard season, having tallied 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2018. He has one year and $10.25 million remaining on his contract.

"It didn't look good," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph told reporters after practice. Joseph said Sanders had been feeling sore in his "heel area" last week, but was feeling better before practice Wednesday.

"There are a lot of teams that have injuries right now," Joseph said. "Again, it's late in the year, it's the fourth quarter of the season, injuries happen. We simply have to move on and play a game on Sunday."

Denver (6-6) are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak, in which Sanders had 15 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, helping the Broncos into position for a late-season run at the playoffs.

