New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Cam Newton and the Panthers are still alive in the NFC playoff race

Week 14 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The visiting Saints (11-2) stand alone as the No 1 seed in the NFC after the Rams were beaten by Philadelphia on Sunday night.

New Orleans' 10-game winning streak was ended by the visiting Cowboys in Week 13, but they bounced back with a win in Tampa Bay last week. They will feel confident they can hold on to the top spot with their remaining fixtures: a pair of games with Carolina sandwiched around a visit from Pittsburgh next week.

Live NFL Live on

Carolina (6-7), on the other hand, have seemingly squandered their season with five losses on the trot. They were in contention for the top wild card spot back at 6-2, now they are barely alive in the postseason race.

The good news? If they win tonight, they hold the seventh seed, and need only one Minnesota slip-up in order to control their own fate. The bad? A loss puts them behind Seattle, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Washington with two tough division games - against Atlanta and New Orleans again - to come.

Stat Attack

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,384 scrimmage yards this season. Kamara, who had 1,554 scrimmage yards as a rookie in 2017, needs 83 receiving yards to join Herschel Walker as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,500 rushing and 1,500 receiving yards in their first two seasons in league history.

Key battle

Will the Panthers get their run game going? This could be the key to a victory on Monday night, as the blueprint for beating any high-scoring outfit has been tried and tested: run the ball, use up the clock, and score seven points instead of three.

New Orleans have the best rush defense in football, only allowing 77.6 yards per game, while Carolina have the third-best ground attack on offense, racking up 137.4 yards per game. Something has to give, and whether it is through Christian McCaffrey, or a big game on the ground from Cam Newton, the Panthers must be able to move the ball to keep Drew Brees and company, averaging 34.4 points per game, off the field.

How will the Saints defend McCaffrey?

Ones to watch

The Saints' skill-position group, consisting of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas can be impossible to defend when on their game; especially when puppet-master Drew Brees is firing all cylinders. The 18th-year, 39-year-old veteran leads the league in completion percentage (75.7), passer rating (120.8) and comes in third in touchdowns (31). He has also, amazingly, only been sacked 13 times this season. Keep your eyes on the dominant offensive line in front of him to see the best in the business.

Carolina have historically always been a joy to watch as long as Cam Newton is on the field. But he has struggled majorly this season and is battling a shoulder injury. He has tossed at least one interception in every game of the five-week losing streak, including four in Tampa Bay. But when on form, he's hard to stop.

Christian McCaffrey is the other Panthers star to watch. He is sixth in the league with 926 rushing yards, but has also added 86 catches and 701 yards through the air. McCaffrey's 13 touchdowns are just two behind Kamara, and the two have a similar effect on opposing defenses: they cause major problems.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports through our website skysports.com/NFL and also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL