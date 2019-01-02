Cleveland Browns interview Gregg Williams for head coach role

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Cleveland interim head coach Gregg Williams has been interviewed for the role on a full-time basis.

Williams has gone 5-3 as Cleveland's interim coach since taking over from Hue Jackson, who was fired on October 29.

The 60-year-old is the first candidate to meet with general manager John Dorsey, with the Browns searching for their ninth coach since 1999.

Williams spent the past two seasons as Cleveland's defensive coordinator, and his impressive run after replacing Jackson could lead to him coaching the Browns or another team.

Dorsey has contacted as many as eight candidates for the role, with Browns coordinator Freddie Kitchens also set to be interviewed.