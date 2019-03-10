Antonio Brown heading to Oakland Raiders for third and fifth round picks

Antonio Brown's time with the Steelers will soon be at an end

Antonio Brown is set to be confirmed as a member of the Oakland Raiders and become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, and similarly reported across multiple media outlets, the Pittsburgh Steelers will receive a third round and fifth-round pick from the Raiders for Brown.

Brown dropped the heaviest possible hint that he was on his way to Oakland by posting a picture of himself in a Raiders' silver and black jersey on Twitter and Instagram.

As part of the trade, Brown will reportedly receive a reworked contract worth $50.125m over the next three seasons, which could increase with incentives and includes 60 per cent in guaranteed money.

Until now, Brown had spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Steelers since being drafted in the sixth round in 2010 out of Central Michigan.

Brown has proved to be one of the great value draft selections of all time, especially over the last six seasons when he has never been held to less than 1,250 yards receiving and averaged more than 10 touchdowns.

But his time with the franchise ended in acrimony when Brown missed the Steelers' last game of 2018 after an alleged bust-up with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown has continued to ramp up the tension since asking for a trade, claiming that Roethlisberger acted "like the team's owner" and being critical of passes being thrown his way.

He will now work alongside Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, giving the sixth year man a target he has been missing since Oakland traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys midway through last season.