Malik Jackson to sign $30m three-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Jackson had 18 sacks in three seasons with the Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year, $30m deal, according to multiple reports.

Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in a cost-cutting move but has quickly found a home in Philadelphia.

He will bolster an Eagles defensive line is likely to lose three key players from last season - Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13m option likely to be declined this week).

Jackson, 29, can slide outside in certain packages and was asked to play a versatile role in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Jaguars.

He has 11.5 sacks combined in the past two seasons and was in the top 10 among defensive tackles in QB pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus, with 51.