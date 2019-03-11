Buffalo Bills agree to sign free agent Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson is set to sign for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson when free-agency opens on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 draft (16th pick overall) but never played to expectations because of injuries.

Last season his playing time was limited to just the Texans' first game. He was placed on injured reserve after his second concussion of the summer. A broken foot and sprained knee limited him to a combined 18 games from 2016-17.

Overall, Johnson has one interception in 35 games, including 18 starts.

The Bills have several needs at cornerback, including filling the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

Johnson was due to be paid a base salary of $9m in 2019, the fifth-year option in his rookie contract with Houston.

The terms of his deal with the Bills are not yet known.