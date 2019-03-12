Tyrann Mathieu to sign three-year, $42m deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu is swapping Houston for Kansas City

Safety Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42m deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports Monday.

Mathieu, 26, started all 16 games during his only season with the Houston Texans in 2018 and registered 89 tackles and two interceptions.

Mathieu spent his first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro first-team honours in 2015.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans for $7m in March 2018.

Mathieu has appeared in 82 games (73 starts) and tallied 394 tackles, 49 passes defensed, 13 interceptions and seven sacks.

The versatile playmaker has played free safety, strong safety and cornerback since entering the league as a third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2013.

Kansas City ranked 31st in both total defense (405.5 yards per game) and passing defense (273.4) last season.