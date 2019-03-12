Tennessee Titans agree deals with wide receiver Adam Humphries and safety Kenny Vaccaro

Adam Humphries is heading for Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans made two big moves in free agency on Monday, agreeing to deals with safety Kenny Vaccaro and wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Humphries has agreed a four-year deal worth approximately $36m, which contains $19m guaranteed.

Humphries' reception and yardage totals increased in each of his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is coming off his best year yet with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five TD catches.

His receptions and TD catches would have led the Titans in each category last season.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson worked for Tampa Bay when the Bucs signed Humphries as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2015.

Humphries brings some much-needed experience to a wide receiving corps led by Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, and Taywan Taylor.

Tajae Sharpe had been the most experienced receiver in the group as a fifth-round pick in 2016, but he missed most of the 2017 season with injuries.

Kenny Vaccaro is staying with the Titans

According to NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5m pact with $11.5m guaranteed.

Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1m deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost Johnathan Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.

Cyprien has been informed he will be released following the signing of Vaccaro.

Vaccaro totalled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.

Cyprien was set to count $6.25m against the cap this season. Tennessee will save $4.75m, with $1.5m in dead money with his release.

The 28-year-old had 57 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in 10 games (all starts) in 2017, his first year with the Titans, before missing all of last season.