Buffalo Bills make free agency splash with deals for Frank Gore, Mitch Morse, Tyler Kroft and Kevin Johnson

Frank Gore is staying in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a splash to begin free agency by agreeing deals with four players - running back Frank Gore, center Mitch Morse, tight end Tyler Kroft and cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Gore agreed to a one-year $2m contract. He is the NFL's active leader in yards rushing and returns for a 15th season after spending last year with Miami.

The 35-year-old will join 30-year-old LeSean McCoy in forming what would be the NFL's oldest - and most historically productive - running back tandem.

Mitch Morse will anchor the Bills' offensive line

The Bills agreed a four-year $44.5m deal with Morse, which makes Morse the highest-paid center in the NFL, just ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers' centre Maurkice Pouncey who signed a new three-year deal earlier this month paying him $11m-per-year.

Morse was picked in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and spent the last four seasons in Kansas City, where he started 49 games.

The 27-year-old will fill a big hole in the middle of Buffalo's offensive line. The Bills struggled last season following the retirement of Eric Wood with Russell Bodine and Ryan Groy both struggling at the position.

Tyler Kroft is swapping Cincinnati for Buffalo

Kroft agreed to a three-year contract that has a potential value of $21m. He spent his first four years with Cincinnati.

His best season came in 2017 when he caught 42 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns.

Johnson agreed to sign with Buffalo after being cut by the Texans. He will compete for the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

The 26-year-old Johnson was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 draft but never played to expectations because of injuries.