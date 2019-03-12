Green Bay Packers agree deals with Za'Darius Smith and Adrian Amos

Za'Darius Smith will sign with the Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos agreed to deals with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

Smith was a trade target of the Packers in 2018 and his signing in Green Bay continues an exodus from a Ravens' defense.

In the last week, Baltimore have said goodbye to inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (New York Jets) and longtime edge pillar Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals).

Safety Eric Weddle was released and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith ranked in the top 20 in edge pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a team-high 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in 2018.

Adrian Amos joins the Packers from NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears

Amos started for the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, who attempted to bring him back against stiff competition from the Packers and New York Giants, per reports.

Amos, 26, can play deep safety and in the box as a strong safety.