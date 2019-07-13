Jacksonville Jaguars back in 'second home' with Academy in London

2:02 Jeremy Langdon visits the Jacksonville Jaguars Academy at Brunel University, where ex-England flanker Lewis Moody puts on the pads in front of NFL legends Jeremy Langdon visits the Jacksonville Jaguars Academy at Brunel University, where ex-England flanker Lewis Moody puts on the pads in front of NFL legends

With the new NFL season less than two months away, the Jacksonville Jaguars are back at their second home in the UK.

The Jags, owned by Fulham owner Shahid Khan, are holding a three-day training camp in west London for the fourth year running, giving NFL enthusiasts between 18-35 the opportunity to be coached by their heroes.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan also owns Championship side Fulham

Pulling on the pads and helmet alongside around 120 players at the Academy at Brunel University in Uxbridge was former England rugby star Lewis 'Mad Dog' Moody.

The 71-cap ex-England flanker said: "It's completely unique. There are Super Bowl Champions, Pro Bowlers and Hall of Famers teaching amateur players who've watched them growing up.

"It's an unbelievable experience and you can only thank the Jaguars for putting it on."

The Florida-based franchise returns to Wembley for a seventh time on November 3 against the Houston Texans and will hope new quarterback and 2017 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will inspire them this campaign.

Meanwhile, 150 teenagers took part in the final trials at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week for the NFL Academy to be launched in September, as part of the NFL's newest scheme to explad American football's popularity across the pond.