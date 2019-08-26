Miami Dolphins release safety T.J. McDonald

T.J. McDonald failed to impress new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins released safety T.J. McDonald on Sunday, just a year into a four-year, $24m contract extension.

McDonald, 28, joined Miami on a one-year deal as a free agent in March of 2017 and signed an extension less than six months later, which put him under contract through 2021.

He is still due $3.7m in guaranteed money in 2019 and will count as $6.5m in dead money against Miami's cap ($4.6m in 2019, $1.9m in 2020). McDonald had unguaranteed salaries of $6.6m in 2020 and $6m in 2021.

The six-year veteran started 14 games for the Dolphins last season, totalling 86 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

A third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, he has 412 tackles, eight interceptions and 25 pass breakups in 75 career games (all starts).

The Dolphins have been expected to move on from pricier veterans as they rebuild their roster, with the Miami Herald reporting Saturday that safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and wide receiver Kenny Stills have been the subject of trade talks.

Jones told the Herald on Sunday he has been told by the team he will not be dealt, but he is expected to take a smaller role.

Former nickel cornerback Bobby McCain and do-it-all defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2018 first-round pick, are both listed on the team's depth chart at safety.

The Herald also reported Saturday that teams have called about left tackle and former first-rounder Laremy Tunsil, but that the team would have to be blown away to trade its blind-side protector.