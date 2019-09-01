Chicago Bears give guard Cody Whitehair $52.5m five-year extension

Cody Whitehair's deal includes deal includes $27.5m in guaranteed money

The Chicago Bears and guard Cody Whitehair agreed to a five-year, $52.5m contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported.

The deal includes $27.5m in guaranteed money. The fourth-year lineman will sign the contract on Sunday, per the report.

Whitehair, 27, has started all 48 games since Chicago drafted him in the second round (56th overall) out of Kansas State in 2016.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

After making the Pro Bowl as a center in 2018, Whitehair is moving to left guard this season with James Daniels taking over in the middle.

The Bears kick off the NFL's 100th season on Thursday night against the visiting Green Bay Packers.