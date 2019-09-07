Antonio Brown asks Oakland Raiders to release him

Antonio Brown's time with Oakland Raiders has been marred by controversy

Antonio Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown posted on his Instagram account on Saturday morning saying he's not "mad" but wants the "freedom to prove" his sceptics wrong, with the post ending with a request to be released.

The wide receiver was fined $215k (£175k) "for conduct detrimental to the team" after a confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier.

The fine could also allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener against Denver Broncos without having to pay him more than $29m (£23.6m) in guarantees over the next two years.

The Raiders acquired Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March for a 3rd and 5th-round draft pick.

Antonio Brown also had an issue with the NFL's helmet regulations

However, drama has surrounded him ever since the move, from missing practice due to frostbite to refusing to wear an NFL-mandated helmet.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN stating: "No way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week."

He also posted a video on YouTube that included audio of a phone conversation with coach Jon Gruden from an unspecified date, in which Gruden asks Brown whether he wants to be a Raider.

Brown replied that he does and questions if the Raiders want him, with Gruden then urging Brown to stop all the theatrics, saying: "Just play football. How hard is that? You're a great football player. Just play football."

The video ends with Brown saying: "I'm more than just a football player, man. I'm a real person. It ain't about the football. I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily. This is my life. Ain't no more games."