Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears: NFC North rivals eye 3-1 start

Dalvin Cook and Khalil Mack will go head-to-head when the Vikings visit Chicago on Sunday

Two NFC North rivals aim to move to 3-1 on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The Vikings (2-1) have started the season showing that they are no pushovers and instead, a legitimate playoff contender this season.

They have won both home games so far, against the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders, with a tight 21-16 road loss to the Green Bay Packers sandwiched between the victories.

Their division rivals Chicago (2-1) have started in similar fashion, but flipped home and road results.

They lost their opening game of the season 10-3 to the Packers, before a tight 16-14 victory against the Denver Broncos at Mile High and comfortably beating the Redskins 31-15 in Washington last week.

3:17 Watch highlights from the ending of Chicago's bizarre win in Denver in Week Two Watch highlights from the ending of Chicago's bizarre win in Denver in Week Two

Ones to watch

Dalvin Cook has been the heartbeat of the Vikings offense so far this season. He leads the league in rushing yards with 375, has added four rushing touchdowns and tops the NFL in average yards gained per carry with 6.6.

Despite Kirk Cousins' poor start to the season in the air - throwing for just 502 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, you can never count out the Vikings' air attack when they have Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen lining up at wide receiver. All three of Cousins' touchdown passes this season have gone to the duo, who have accounted for 54.5% of Minnesota's receiving yards in their first three games.

Kirk Cousins ranks 28th in passing yards and 24th in touchdowns

Safety Harrison Smith will also play a pivotal part for the Vikings on defense. The 30-year-old safety has one interception, a fumble recovery and 19 tackles so far this season.

The Bears win the majority of their games because of their defense, and that unit is run by the unstoppable Khalil Mack. The former Oakland Raider is on track to set a new career-high in sacks, as he already has three in the first three games.

The 28-year-old is joined by former first-round picks, Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd (as well as Danny Trevathan) to form arguably the meanest linebacker core in the NFL. All three will need to be at the top of their game if they are to stop Cook dicing up the Bears' defense.

Like Cousins, Mitchell Trubisky has had a moderate start to the season

On offense, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has come under criticism for his poor start to the season. He was unable to throw for a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season but managed three against Washington last time out.

Against the Redskins, speedy wide receiver Taylor Gabriel hauled in all three of those touchdown passes, but his status for Sunday is uncertain after he was knocked out of the game and remains in the concussion protocol this week.

If he does play, he will offer another avenue in the passing game alongside No 1 receiver Allen Robinson, who needs to fulfil his role as the Bears' top wideout. He leads the team in receiving yards, but is averaging just 11.9 yards per catch and hasn't found the end zone yet.

Key Stats