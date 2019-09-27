Undefeated Dallas Cowboys visit New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football
By Thomas Brooks
The Dallas Cowboys will look to continue their undefeated start when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...
Seasons so far
The Cowboys (3-0) look like the team to beat in the NFC, as they have racked up three comprehensive victories so far, including a 31-6 blowout against the Miami Dolphins last week.
Dallas rank in the top five in both scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (14.7 PPG allowed).
Meanwhile, the Saints (2-1) are in for a tough stretch after they lost quarterback Drew Brees to injury in their 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during Week Two.
Despite losing Brees and turning to back-up Teddy Bridgewater, the Saints pulled off a stunning 33-27 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in their third game.
Ones to watch
Dak Prescott became just the third Cowboys quarterback in history to post a perfect-passer rating (158.3) in Week One against the Giants and has looked just as good since - he has thrown for 920 yards and nine touchdowns so far. Receiver Amari Cooper (16-238-4) has continued his strong pace as a Cowboy since joining midway through last season.
Even if Prescott is to regress against the Saints, they still have star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is more than capable of winning games on his own.
On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys look just as strong. Linebacker Jaylon Smith has already registered 27 tackles and a fumble this season. On the outside, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will provide even more help trying to stop the Saints' elusive running game, spearheaded by Alvin Kamara.
Kamara, 24, has emerged as one of the NFL's best dual-threat running backs and has already accounted for 390 yards and two touchdowns this season. With Brees sidelined for the next few weeks, the offense will rely heavily on him and stand-in QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater has performed well since coming in - throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns - but will need to up his game if he is to lead the Saints to victory over the Cowboys. All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is also another major weapon for the Saints' offense.
On defense, Trey Hendrickson has emerged as a surprise star for the Saints and will provide even more firepower to go along with fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan. The pair already have 5.0 sacks between them.
Key stats
- The Cowboys lead all NFC teams in points per game, yards per game, third-down percentage, sacks allowed, and big plays
- The Cowboys have gained 400+ total yards and scored 30+ points in each of the last four games (longest streak in NFL)
- Prescott (nine pass TDs on 94 attempts) can become the 11th QB since 1991 to reach 10 pass TD in fewer than 100 attempts to start a season (5 of 10 won MVP, and 5 of 10 reached the Super Bowl)
- Elliot (3,575) and Kamara (3,536) rank second and third in the NFL respectively in scrimmage yards since the start of the 2017 season
- Thomas' 346 receptions are the most in a player's first 50 games in the Super Bowl era
- Bridgewater is the first Saints QB other than Brees in Sean Payton era (since 2006) to win a start
- Only the Rams (18) have more wins than the Cowboys (14) and Saints (16) among NFC teams since the start of 2018, including playoffs