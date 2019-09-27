Undefeated Dallas Cowboys visit New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football

Will Dak Prescott's Cowboys remain undefeated or can the Saints slow them down?

The Dallas Cowboys will look to continue their undefeated start when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The Cowboys (3-0) look like the team to beat in the NFC, as they have racked up three comprehensive victories so far, including a 31-6 blowout against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Dallas rank in the top five in both scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (14.7 PPG allowed).

Meanwhile, the Saints (2-1) are in for a tough stretch after they lost quarterback Drew Brees to injury in their 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during Week Two.

Despite losing Brees and turning to back-up Teddy Bridgewater, the Saints pulled off a stunning 33-27 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in their third game.

Teddy Bridgewater stepped up for the Saints in Drew Brees' absence

Ones to watch

Dak Prescott became just the third Cowboys quarterback in history to post a perfect-passer rating (158.3) in Week One against the Giants and has looked just as good since - he has thrown for 920 yards and nine touchdowns so far. Receiver Amari Cooper (16-238-4) has continued his strong pace as a Cowboy since joining midway through last season.

Even if Prescott is to regress against the Saints, they still have star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is more than capable of winning games on his own.

Ezekiel Elliott is capable of running riot

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys look just as strong. Linebacker Jaylon Smith has already registered 27 tackles and a fumble this season. On the outside, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will provide even more help trying to stop the Saints' elusive running game, spearheaded by Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, 24, has emerged as one of the NFL's best dual-threat running backs and has already accounted for 390 yards and two touchdowns this season. With Brees sidelined for the next few weeks, the offense will rely heavily on him and stand-in QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater has performed well since coming in - throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns - but will need to up his game if he is to lead the Saints to victory over the Cowboys. All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is also another major weapon for the Saints' offense.

On defense, Trey Hendrickson has emerged as a surprise star for the Saints and will provide even more firepower to go along with fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan. The pair already have 5.0 sacks between them.

Key stats